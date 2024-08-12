Cantor Fitzgerald Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $35.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FROG. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 17.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

