Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a report released on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Trading Down 4.9 %

Capri stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. Capri has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 129.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after acquiring an additional 68,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.