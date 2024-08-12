Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Up 4,205.0% in July

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 4,205.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CREV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $197.99.
About Carbon Revolution Public
