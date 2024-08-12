Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Up 4,205.0% in July

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 4,205.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $197.99.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.