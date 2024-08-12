CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. B. Riley increased their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.