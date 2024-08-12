Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cars.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday.

Cars.com stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,500.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,500.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,559 shares of company stock worth $1,434,619. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

