Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cars.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Cars.com stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 101,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,500.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,559 shares of company stock worth $1,434,619. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after buying an additional 90,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Cars.com by 25.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 430,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

