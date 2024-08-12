Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Buys C$100,100.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00.

Cascades Stock Performance

Cascades stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.17. 33,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,176. The firm has a market cap of C$923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.26. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAS. CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

