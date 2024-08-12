Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $830,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

