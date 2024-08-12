Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.98 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
