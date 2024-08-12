Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.98 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

