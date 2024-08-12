CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBZ stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 2,980.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CBIZ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

