Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.55.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. 204,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,590. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

