Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Shares of FUN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

