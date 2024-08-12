Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Down 50.6%

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) traded down 50.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33). 235,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 45,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.67).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29. The company has a market cap of £17.22 million, a PE ratio of -478.18 and a beta of -0.12.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

