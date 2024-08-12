Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celcuity Price Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CELC shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

