Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celcuity Price Performance
Celcuity stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
