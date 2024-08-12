CEMIG (CIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%.
CEMIG Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of CIG stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.
CEMIG Increases Dividend
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
