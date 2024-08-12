Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CET opened at $42.62 on Monday. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

About Central Securities

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

