Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$89.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.80 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

