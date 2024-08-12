Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Roth Mkm

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 38,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $608.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 634.20%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

