Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of IPSC opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.