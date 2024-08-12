Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 625 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 171.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after buying an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $472.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.52.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

