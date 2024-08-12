CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.91.

NYSE CF opened at $79.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

