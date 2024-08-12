CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.91.

CF stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

