CG Oncology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CG Oncology in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGON. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
CG Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of CGON opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. CG Oncology has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $50.23.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $82,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $66,757,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $61,347,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CG Oncology Company Profile
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
