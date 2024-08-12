Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.28). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

OMGA stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

