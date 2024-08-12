Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at TD Cowen

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $228.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

CRL stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.22. The company had a trading volume of 202,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.41. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,360,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

