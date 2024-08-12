Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chemed were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 18.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,784 shares of company stock worth $5,502,473 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $575.71. 1,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,052. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.