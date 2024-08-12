Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LNG traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $183.82. 130,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,856. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

