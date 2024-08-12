Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) & Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Halcon Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

