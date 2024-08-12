Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $114.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.18.

Shares of CHH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.37. 38,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

