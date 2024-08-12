Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $125.00 at UBS Group

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.18.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.37. 38,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,502. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

