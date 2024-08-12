Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Robert W. Baird

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,000,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

