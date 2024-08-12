Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

CHRD stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,255. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $145.53 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

