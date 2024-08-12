CIBC Raises dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.36.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTL

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp stock opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.10.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.