Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $755.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $721.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.80.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.92.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

