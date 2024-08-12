Citigroup Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.22.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

