Citigroup Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Expedia Group stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

