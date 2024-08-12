Citigroup Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.24.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.