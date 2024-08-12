Citigroup Raises Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target to $15.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SANA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.