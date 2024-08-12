Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

