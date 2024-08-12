City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.80% of City Office REIT worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

