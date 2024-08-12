Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMTG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 38,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,159.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,159.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Edward Walter bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

