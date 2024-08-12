CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.11. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 5,394,142 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 21.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 171,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 215,124 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

