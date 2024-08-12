Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research firms recently commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE YOU opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,429,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

