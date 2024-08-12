Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

