Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.25.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,981. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

