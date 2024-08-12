Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $6.25

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $6.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

