Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,994.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,016. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 45.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.