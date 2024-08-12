Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.