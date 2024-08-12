Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of UTF opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $24.86.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
