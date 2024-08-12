Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $102.07 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

