Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 808,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 765,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 645,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 572,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 553,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

